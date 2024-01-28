Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64. General Electric has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $132.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

