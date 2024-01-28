Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

