Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,744 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clarivate worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after purchasing an additional 412,826 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 39.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

