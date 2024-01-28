Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

