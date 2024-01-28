Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $297.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.44. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

