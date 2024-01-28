Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $588.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.78 and a 12 month high of $599.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

