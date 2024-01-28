Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $10.28 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $359.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

