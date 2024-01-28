Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

