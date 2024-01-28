Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.