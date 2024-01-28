Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

