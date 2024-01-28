Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,773 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.3 %

FN opened at $209.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $211.69.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

