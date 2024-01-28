Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,862 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 51,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

WFC stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

