Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

