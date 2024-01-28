Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 9.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $4,200,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 36.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

DOCU stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 250.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

