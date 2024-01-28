Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 404.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,802 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ExlService by 453.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 426.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

