Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Qualys worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

