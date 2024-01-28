Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,744 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Clarivate worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

