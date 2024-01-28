Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,422 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

