Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,155 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.04. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.