Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.