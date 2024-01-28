Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 151,276 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,276 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 1.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

