Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 383,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 298,526 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

