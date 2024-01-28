Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 226,644 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 226,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 317.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 146.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

