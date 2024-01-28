Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

