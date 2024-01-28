Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $113.91 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

