Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 58,273 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,273 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

