Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 58,273 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,273 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,138,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

