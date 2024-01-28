Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 85,193 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.1% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

