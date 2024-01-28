Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

