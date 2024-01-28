Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $810.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $803.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $826.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

