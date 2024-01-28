Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

