Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

