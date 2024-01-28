LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

LSI Industries stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

About LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 882,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 279,550 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

