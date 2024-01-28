LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
LSI Industries Trading Down 2.9 %
LSI Industries stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LSI Industries
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.