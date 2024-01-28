LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Belden worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

