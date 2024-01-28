LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

