LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.62% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHR

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.