LSV Asset Management Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Vitesse Energy worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%.

VTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

