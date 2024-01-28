LSV Asset Management Has $9.39 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG opened at $213.92 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

