LSV Asset Management Sells 4,600 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

