LSV Asset Management Takes $8.21 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 295,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,052,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 866,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,091,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

