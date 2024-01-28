MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MGNX
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.