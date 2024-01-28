MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

