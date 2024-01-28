Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

MGA stock opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

