Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.23% of Marten Transport worth $83,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 13.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.