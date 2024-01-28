Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $555.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $505.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.23.

Shares of MLM opened at $501.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.03. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $510.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

