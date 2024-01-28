Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

