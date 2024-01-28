Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Masonite International stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

