Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,696,000 after acquiring an additional 756,889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

