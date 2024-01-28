McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

