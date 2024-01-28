McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $77.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.