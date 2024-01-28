MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,729,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 328,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

